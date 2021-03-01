JioFiber Deducting Rs.1,000 Installation Fee From Trial Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

JioFiber has introduced trial offers to attract customers who are looking for internet plans. Notably, the trial offer is available with two plans that are priced at Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500. The first plan of Rs. 2,500 is offering a free OTT subscription, while Rs. 1,500 is providing is not offering any content app. Besides, these two trial packs come with installation charges. This is quite surprising as most of the players are not charging installation charges.

JioFiber Trial Packs Offer: Details

Users will get free trials with 150 Mbps upload and download speed. Let's have a look at the offers that JioFiber is offering with two trial plans.

JioFiber Rs. 1,500 Trial Plan: Under this offer, users have to pay Rs. 1,500 as a security deposit; however, this amount is refundable. Besides, there will no installation charges and no OTT apps subscription. The internet service provider also says that the refundable amount includes all deposits for devices, including installation charges of Rs. 1,000.

However, users will get a refundable amount only after if the services are discontinued within the 30 trial days in working condition. After 30 days period, users are required to choose a JioFiber plan of Rs. 399 or others. Additionally, users will get a free router, which you have to submit to the company after choosing the pack.

JioFiber Rs. 2,500 plan: JioFiber new customers who are opting for this plan, will get 150 Mbps speed, free access to 10 OTT applications, and a free router. The Rs. 2,500 includes both the installation charges and the refundable security deposit. (Rs. 1,000 and Rs.1,500). Besides, users have to pay Rs. 1,000 as installation charges. Notably, the company is offering six broadband plans to the users. These plans are already listed on Jio's website and are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs.3,999, and Rs. 8,499.

Best Mobiles in India