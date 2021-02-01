Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, And BSNL Plans For 5G Network News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though many countries have already started offering a 5G network, Indian customers are still struggling to get a proper 4G network. However, the situation has changed and the Government is planning to test the 5G network. In fact, the testbed has already been developed.

Telecom operators are allowed to make changes in the current technology to offer a 5G network in the next six months. Similarly, Airtel announced the demonstration of the 5G network in Hyderabad city. During that test, the operator claimed that it posted a 3 Gbps speed, while Reliance Jio delivered over 1 Gbps on the 5GNR solutions.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has started advanced testing of the same network, which means there are high chances that the operator will soon test the network. However, the question arises here that when private and BSNL will launch plans for the fifth-generation network.

Reliance Jio 5G Plans

The 5G network is not here, but it is expected that its tariff plans will be affordable than other operators as it is known for offering affordable plans. It is also expected that Reliance Jio might go for a 700 Mhz spectrum auction so that it can fulfill the demand of the 5G network.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) 5G Plans

Vi also announced that it is gearing up for the 5G network in the country. In fact, the company is upgrading its existing network to offer proper 4G in all circles. Additionally, the telecom operator has stopped offering 3G services in many circles. However, its participation in the upcoming spectrum auction is still not confirmed as it is struggling with debt issues.

Airtel 5G Plans

Airtel has already dome with its testing procedure with Oppo smartphones in Hyderabad. The telecom operator has not made any official statement on the pricing front but wants to increase its average revenue per user to Rs. 300, which means prices will be higher than 4G.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited 5G Plans

On one side private players are testing 5G networks in the country, state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL are struggling for the 4G services. That's why no one knows when these two firms will bring 5G or 4G services. Notably, BSNL ones said that it will launch a 5G network instead of a 4G.

