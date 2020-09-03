JioFiber Introduces Two Trial Packs With 150 Mbps Speed And 3.3TB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

JioFiber has recently revised its broadband plans in the country and now it starts from Rs. 399. In fact, the company is offering the most affordable plans amongst all internet providers. Apart from that, the company is also offering a 30-day free trial at 150 Mbps speed along with 4K set-top box, and access to all 10 OTT apps without any extra cost. Jio is offering two options under its trial packs, which can tell you or give you experience about its about the other long terms plan. Let's talk about all the new trial plans.

Reliance JioFiber Trial Plans List

The plan on the list is priced at Rs. 1,500, where JioFiber is providing 150 Mbps speed and 3.3TB data for 30 days. It ships unlimited calling for the entire period. However, the plan is not offering any content benefit, which means no access to OTT apps. Besides, the company is providing a free router and modem for one month. Notably, this plan is refundable.

The other plan by Reliance JioFiber is also valid for 30 days and priced at Rs. 2,500, which means Rs. 1000 extra. The plan gets you unlimited calling, 150 Mbps speed, and 3.3TB data per month. On the other hand, this plan comes with access to apps like JioCinema, ZEE5 Premium, Sony Liv, Voot, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Apart from that, this plan ships free router and modem for 30 days.

It also includes a free 4K set-top box and to avail, these new users need to go and check the company website. Meanwhile, JioFiber has introduced a new plan of Rs. 999, where it ships access to 11 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and many more. This means JioFiber is providing a subscription of all leading OTT apps.

