    After launching the Rs. 199 plan, Reliance Jio is now offering a Migration plan to its JioFiber customers. The plan is specially designed to convert its Preview plan users. Under this newly launched plan, users will get 50GB data for seven days. However, services will be stopped once the plan expires and then users have to pay for the plans. Here are the details.

    JioFiber Launches Migration Plan, Offering 50GB Data For Seven Days

     

    JioFiber Migration Plan: Benefits And Validity

    The company commercially announced its JioFiber services in September this year. But for the last one year, the company is offering its services under the Preview offer. However, Reliance Jio is providing a Migration plan to all JioFiber Preview plan users, who are not opting for paid plans, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, many users are complaining that this plan is already activated even when they are using the Preview plan.

    Under this plan, Reliance Jio is providing 50GB data with 100 Mbps speed. However, speed will come down to 1Mbps once the given data limit is over. Notably, the customers have to activate paid plans if they wish to continue their services.

    The paid plans start at Rs. 199 and go up to Rs. 8,499 a month and provide speed from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Besides, the company is offering TV video calling, conferencing, device security, Jio apps, gaming, and home network. In fact, Nitin Soni, director (corporates) at Fitch Ratings said, "There are an estimated 700,000 JioFiber users now."

    Adding to that, "One can expect Jio to target customers opting for both its 4G mobility and fibre broadband services, which could create cross-selling opportunities, boosting the telco's overall profitability levels," Soni said.

    Apart from that, the company has joined hands with OTT apps like Hotstar, Voot, JioCinema, and Sony Liv. However, to get these apps, users have to buy Rs. 849 plan and above. Furthermore, the company is providing 10 percent cashback on availing JioFiber plans.

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
