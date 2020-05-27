JioFiber Offering Additional Data With Annual Subscriptions Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is continuously revising its prepaid and broadband plans to offer more benefits. The company has recently announced that it is now offering double data benefits and now it has introduced additional data benefits for its customers.

The company has already made changes to its website, and all plans from Bronze to Titanium are now offering this additional benefit. If we talk about the price, then plans are available between Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499.

List of All Reliance JioFiber Broadband That Offers Additional Benefits

Let's start with Bronze Plans, where JioFiber is now offering 100GB additional data along with 100GB data due to the lockdown, 50GB, and 100GB data as part of the plan. This means 350GB data per month. However, these benefits are for those who are opting for annual plans. This plan is priced at Rs. 699, but if you calculate it yearly, then you have to pay Rs. 8,388.

Secondly, there's a Silver plan, where Jio is providing 200GB additional data, 200GB during the lockdown, 200GB as per the plan, and 200GB on the annual subscription, which means you'll get 800GB data at Rs. 10, 188. Earlier, it used to offer only 600GB data of 400GB +200 GB additional data for 360 days.

Then, there's a Gold plan which is now offering 500GB additional data. In total users will 1750GB per month (500GB+ 500GB+250GB+ 500GB) at Rs. 15,588, while the Diamond plan is offering 1,250GB additional data along with 1,250GB data for the lockdown, 1,250 as per the plan, and 250GB data for the introductory offer. This plan is now providing 4,000GB data for 360 days. But, you have to shell out Rs. 29,988.

Reliance JioFiber Highly Priced Plans: Details

The company is offering two plans that are highly-priced. The first plan is this list is available at Rs. 3,999 monthly. But, for yearly, you have to pay Rs. 47,899 +GST. The Platinum plan will bring 2,500GB plan benefit+ 2,500GB during the lockdown+ 2,500 on annual subscription. In total, you'll get 7,500GB data.

Lastly, there's a Titanium plan now comes with 15,000GB data every month. It ships 5000GB+5,000GB+ 5,000GB as a part of annual subscription. This plan will cost you Rs. 101,988 + GST.

