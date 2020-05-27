Vodafone-Idea Launches New Recharge Service For Feature Phones Users: Here's How To Use Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has announced several measures to help its customers during the lockdown. The company has again introduced a new service for its feature phone users. In fact, the company has announced its partnership with Paytm for this initiative.

This development comes after the company announced that it has joined hands with medical stores and ATMs so that its smartphone users can perform recharge. Under this new partnership, Vodafone-Idea will allow users to recharge with their valid UPI ID. In addition, the telecom operator allows non-Paytm users to avail these services. This means there is no need for the internet for recharging.

"This service is based on the innovative payment service *99# which works on the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel," Vodafone-Idea said.However, users need to follow some steps to use this feature.

These Steps Will Allow You To Use This Benefit

Step 1: First, you need to dial the USSD code- *99*1*3#.

Step 2: Then, you need to register your bank account number with your mobile number.

Step 3: After that, you have to enter the UPI id, including a 10 digit mobile number and operator name.

Step 4: If you are a Vodafone customer, then you have to enter your mobile number. vf@paytm and Idea customers have to enter their mobile number. id@paytm.

Step 5: Then, you have to enter the amount.

Step 6: After that, you have to enter your UPI PIN.

Step 7: Then, it is done, and your ID is generated.

On the other hand, if you are not registered to BHIM UPI, then you have to follow these steps to get registered and to use this newly launched initiative by the telecom operator.

Here Are Some Steps Will Help You To Register Your Bank Account With BHIM UPI.

Step 1: You need to dial *99#.

Step 2: Then, again you have to link your bank account with mobile number to dial USSD code.

Step 3: You, need to make sure which bank account should be linked to UPI id (In case you have accounts in different banks).

Step 4: You, need to set your UPI PIN.

