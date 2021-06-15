JioFiber Postpaid Connection And 4K Set-Top Box Launched: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of the Jio Freedom Plans, the telco has announced a slew of new postpaid plans for its JioFiber customers. Also, it has launched a 4K set-top box with monthly subscription plans starting from Rs. 399. The JioFiber postpaid plan is touted to have no upfront entry cost and no installation charges.

If you are interested in getting this plan, you can head on to jio.com/fiber. Once your area is ready for JioFiber, you will get a notification from the company to get this service.

JioFiber Postpaid Benefits

JioFiber postpaid plans start from Rs. 399 per month and there is an option to either pay on an annual or half-yearly basis. It is also providing a 4K set-top-box without any additional cost. For the set-top box, subscribers have to pay Rs. 1,000, which is a refundable security deposit. With this set-top box, it is possible to play content from various OTT apps. Subscribers who choose the plans priced Rs. 999 and above will get access to up to 15 paid OTT apps.

Notably, the JioFiber Postpaid plans will be available for subscribers starting from June 17, 2021. It is touted that these plans will provide symmetric internet speeds with almost equal download and upload speeds. As of now, the company has not revealed any separate plans for postpaid users. However, these JioFiber plans are priced between Rs. 399 and Rs. 8,499 per month.

JioFiber Postpaid Plans

The Rs. 399 JioFiber plan offers 30Mbps speed and unlimited data. It comes with unlimited voice calling with a landline. The Rs. 699 plan is priced with unlimited data as well as a landline and offers 100Mbps speed sans any OTT access and other benefits. The Rs. 999 JioFiber plan provides unlimited calls, unlimited data, access to 14 apps and subscriptions worth Rs. 1,000, and 150Mbps speed.

The Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,499 JioFiber plans offer higher speeds of 300Mbps and 500Mbps respectively. Also, there will be unlimited data and voice calling to any number. Also, there will be access to 15 apps and services that are worth Rs. 1,500. When it comes to 1Gbps speed, there are Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499 plans. These provide 3300GB and 6600GB data respectively.

These are the JioFiber postpaid plans, so, which one of them are you interested in? Do let us know via the comments section below.

