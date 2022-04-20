JioFiber Postpaid Plans Bundle Access To 14 OTT Apps: Price, Data Speed And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has added new JioFiber postpaid plans to its portfolio. These new plans bundle free installation, a free router, and a free set-top box that are worth nearly Rs. 10,000, thereby making it much easier to get a new JioFiber connection. These new plans are a part of the company's Entertainment Bonanza offer.

Besides these benefits, the new JioFiber postpaid plans also let users access content of their choice from up to 14 OTT apps. However, to access this content, users have to pay Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 more, based on their choice. The OTT apps bundled with these new JioFiber postpaid plans include Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Voot, Eros Now, Lionsgate, Universal+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Voot Kids, JioCinema, and ShemarooMe.

Notably, the existing JioFiber postpaid users can upgrade to these new bundled plans by choosing their entertainment plan within the MyJio app and paying the rental for the new plan in advance. Also, prepaid JioFiber users can migrate to the postpaid plans via the app after verifying themselves using an OTP, choosing a plan and making the advance payment. These new JioFiber postpaid plans will be made available to users from April 22.

How To Get JioFiber PostPaid Plans

Until now, the company has been offering only quarterly, semi-annual and annual broadband plans. Now, with these Entertainment Bonanza postpaid plans, JioFiber is offering monthly plans starting from Rs. 399 for existing users. Notably, the free installation benefits are not available for new subscribers.

To get the 'zero-entry cost' offer on opting to upgrade to the JioFiber postpaid plans, users have to choose at least the quarterly subscription plan. After the completion of the three-month subscription of any of these postpaid plans, subscribers can get monthly plans. This will make subscribers eligible for the 'zero-entry cost' plan, which will include a router, a set-top box and free installation worth Rs. 10,000.

List Of New JioFiber Postpaid Plans

Below, we have listed the various JioFiber postpaid plans under the Entertainment Bonanza offer.

The JioFiber Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers a data speed of 30Mbps and lets users upgrade to the entertainment plan by paying an additional cost of Rs. 100. There will be access to six OTT apps. To access all the 14 OTT platforms, users have to pay an additional cost of Rs. 200, which takes the cost of the plan to Rs. 599.

The JioFiber Rs. 699 postpaid plan offers 100Mbps data speed. Users can upgrade to the entertainment plan by paying Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 more to access six or 14 OTT apps. This upgrade will cost them Rs. 799 or Rs. 899 per month.

Likewise, the JioFiber Rs. 999 postpaid users will get a data speed of 150Mbps and access 14 OTT apps including Prime Video while the JioFiber Rs. 1,499 postpaid plan will provide 300Mbps speed and access 14 OTT apps including basic Netflix plan and Prime Video. Also, there is a JioFiber Rs. 2,499 postpaid plan offering 500Mbps data speed and a Rs. 3,499 postpaid plan offers a 1Gbps speed.

