JioFiber Users To Get Content From Lionsgate Play For Five Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that offering unlimited data benefits has become outdated as all telecom and broadband players are joining hands with OTT players. Recently, JioFiber has joined hands with Zee5, and now it has announced that it is bringing Lionsgate Play streaming service on its platform.

The new association will allow JioFiber customers to access content from Lionsgate Play. It includes Hollywood movies, other movies, horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, and documentary films on JioTV+.

Additionally, the company is offering content in several languages, such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. The benefit is also available for all Silver multi-month and above plans users. In fact, the company is offering three months of services free to silver monthly plan users. JioFiber users can access the content from Lionsgate Play on a set-top box. Any separate log-in is not required to access or to watch the content.

JioFiber Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, And Titanium

Let's start with JioFiber Silver plan, where users are getting 100 Mbps speed 400GB data along with 200GB data for the lockdown, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, security up to five devices, and Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Alt Balaji, and many more. The plan is available at Rs. 849, while the Gold plan of Rs. 1,299 is offering 1000GB data along with 250 Mbps speed and access from Lionsgate Play along with other content platforms.

Similarly, the Gold plan is providing 1,450GB data and 1,250GB data for the lockdown. It also ships content from OTT platforms, gaming, and device security at Rs. 2,499. The Rs. 3,999 is offering 5000GB data, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, and content at 1Gbps speed. The plan is named as Platinum, while Rs. 8,499 Titanium plan is offering is 1Gbps speed and 10,000GB data.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring Netflix for its customers, which means that the company will start offering content from almost all leading players. This is expected to help the JioFiber to become the number one player in the broadband sector as well.

Best Mobiles in India