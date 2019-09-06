Reliance JioFiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber Vs BSNL Bharat Fiber Vs ACT Fibernet: Who's The Best News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has finally announced its JioFiber plans in India, on September 5. The company has launched six plans starting from Rs.699 and go up to Rs.8,499. And it is expected that it will give a tough fight to Airtel V-Fiber, Act Fibernet, and BSNL Bharat Fiber. So, today we are going the give you the complete list of all the plans offered by these broadband companies.

Reliance Jio Fiber plans:

The most affordable plan starts at Rs. 699, where Jio is offering 100Mbps speed and 100GB data. The second plan is priced at Rs. 849 per month. This plan also ships 100Mbps speeds and 400GB of data for six months. Also, users get a three-month subscription of JioSaavn and JioCinema.

The Gold JioFiber plan is priced at Rs. 1,299 per month, which offers 250Mbps of speed and 500GB data for the same duration. The fourth plan is available at Rs. 2,499, which offers 500 Mbps speed and 1250GB data with 250GB additional data. And the first 1Gbps plan is priced at Rs. 3,999 per month, which ships 2500GB of data every month. And the last plan is priced at Rs 8,499 per month, which bundles with 1Gbps speed and 5000GB data per month.

Airtel V-Fiber Plans

Airtel is offering four broadband plans, and it starts from Rs. 799 and go all the way up to Rs. 1,999 per month. Airtel's basic plan is priced at Rs. 799, which comes with 200GB data and up to 40Mbps speed for six months only.

Another plan is available at Rs. 1,099, which ships 500GB additional data for six months. The third plan is available at Rs. 1,599, which budles 1000GB of bonus data for the same period. The last plan of Rs. 1,999 does not come with any data limit.

ACT Fibernet Plan

The company is offering two plans in Delhi namely, Silver Promo and Platinum Promo. The Silver Promo plan offers 100Mbps speed with 500GB data for Rs. 749. While the Platinum Promo provides speeds up to 150Mbps internet speed with 1,000GB data at Rs. 999.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans

The state-run telecom operator offers many broadband plans, and it starts from Rs. 777 to Rs. 16,999. The first and the cheapest plan of Rs. 777 bring up to 50Mbps internet speed with 50GB data. However, the speed will reduce to 2Mbps once the given limit is over. While the Rs. 1,277 comes with 750 GB data. The 40GB data is priced at Rs. 2,499, 50GB data is available at Rs.3,999 and the last plan of Rs. 16,999 plan offers up to 100Mbps speed and 170GB data.

Best Mobiles in India