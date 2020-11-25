JioPages Brower Receives Support For Short Videos, Duck Duck Go, And Navigation Button News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced an update for the JioPages web browser. The JioPages 2.0.1 web browser now comes with new tools such as navigation and exit buttons, support for a short video, and engineering tools. The new update is already available for Android phones.

Notably, the Duck Duck Go search engine uses cookies when required, and to use this feature you have to tap on the settings, quick settings, and then select a search engine. Then, there is an update called support to short videos with a duration of up to 30 seconds.

These videos come in different categories, such as technology, travel, lifestyle, travel, and more. This will allow users to watch new content. To get this feature you need to tap on the bottom bar, explore the section, scroll to the short videos reel, and view more options. Lastly, there is a feature called the navigation & exit button, which makes users navigate and exit in the application. However, to get these features users need to know how to download JioPages on mobile.

You need to open the play store then you have to write JioPages in the search option. After that, JioPages will appear and you also get an option to install. Once the installation is done, the new page will appear in front of you and you need to open that page. Notably, JioPages is not available for iPhone users.

Features Of JioPages

The JioPages browser allows you to browse in eight languages, such as Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Malayalam. It also provides you news in your preferred languages and covers all local, international, and national. You are also allowed to use sites via voice search on JioPages. It enables you to block ads and pop-ups and it is also available on Landscape view.

