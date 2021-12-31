The Last Google Doodle Of 2021 Here: What Does It Say? News oi-Vivek

Google is known for replacing its search engine logo every once in a while to commemorate a special memory or occasion. The search giant has now uploaded the last Google doodle of 2021 on the last day of 2021.

The new Google doodle is available on both Google.com and Google.co.in. Just open one of these URLs on a web browser and you will be greeted by the latest Google doodle. Click on the doodle to see a surprise animation that Google has included with the last Google doodle of 2021.

A New Year Surprise

As soon as you click on the doodle (for best results use it on a computer) Google will showcase a blast of confetti across the search result page on Google. This indicates that the search engine giant is all set to welcome the new year.

The company is likely to upload a new doodle on January 1st, to greet its users to a new year. Depending on the time zone, you will be able to see the new doodle at around 12:00 AM local time.

Checkout All The Google Doodles Of 2021

Go to google.com/doodles to check out all the doodles that Google showcased this year. Google has showcased several pro-vaccination-related doodles this year. Similarly, the search engine has also celebrated the birth of some of the social reformers, scientists, and artists from across the globe.

Google also replace the search engine logos with the flags of several nations to celebrate their independence, which also includes India. On August 15, Google posted a doodle that celebrates the diversity of India by showcasing various art and dance forms from across the country.

A Great Place To Send A Message

As Google is being used by a lot of users across the world, replacing their logo with someone that is limited to a specific country or a state will let people across the world learn about a new cultural phenomenon. With every new doodle, Google also has a lot of responsibility, and Google has been using doodles to send a positive message to all the Google search engine users.

