Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google encourages Indians to cast their vote with its unique doodle News oi-Karan Sharma Google with its unique doodle giving full information about the upcoming 2019 elections in India. All you need to know.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 is around and all the political parties are pushing hard to attract voters. Meanwhile, there are many initiatives taken to encourage people to step out of their house and cast their vote. Google is also contributing to it with a unique doodle on its homepage. The doodle is decorated with full of colors which include red, blue, red and yellow. The second "O" in the logo is replaced by a hand marked with a blue ink which indicates that vote is cast.

To know more about this Google doodle we clicked on it and find "How to vote Indian general election, 2019 ". According to Google, a person can only be able to vote when the name of the voter appears in the Electoral Roll. "Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM," reads the Google report.

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Google has also confirmed that Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget are not allowed inside a polling booth. To check whether you are in the voter list or not you can go through the following steps.

Logging on to electoralsearch.in

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as a Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950.

To know your polling booth location you can send SMS space to 1950.

The Google doodle also explained how to use the EVM and also attached a video link which makes it easier for voters to understand. Here's the video below.

Voters can carry any of the recognised ID cards for polling, 'Voter ID' card is not compulsory:

EPIC (Voter ID card)

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with a photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

Source