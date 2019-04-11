TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase-1 Polling LIVE: EVM Glitches Hit UP, AP
- IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP — Highlights
- Avan Motors Xero+ Review — An Electric Commuter
- Redmi Y3 India Launch Confirmed: Comes With Massive 32 MP Selfie Cam
- Big B Complains About Badla's Success Being IGNORED!
- 7 Best SBI Mutual Fund Schemes To Invest Through SIP
- Diabetic Dermopathy In Adults
- Travel To Mandrem In Goa
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google encourages Indians to cast their vote with its unique doodle
Google with its unique doodle giving full information about the upcoming 2019 elections in India. All you need to know.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 is around and all the political parties are pushing hard to attract voters. Meanwhile, there are many initiatives taken to encourage people to step out of their house and cast their vote. Google is also contributing to it with a unique doodle on its homepage. The doodle is decorated with full of colors which include red, blue, red and yellow. The second "O" in the logo is replaced by a hand marked with a blue ink which indicates that vote is cast.
To know more about this Google doodle we clicked on it and find "How to vote Indian general election, 2019 ". According to Google, a person can only be able to vote when the name of the voter appears in the Electoral Roll. "Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM," reads the Google report.
For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/
Google has also confirmed that Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget are not allowed inside a polling booth. To check whether you are in the voter list or not you can go through the following steps.
- Logging on to electoralsearch.in
- Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)
- SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as a Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950.
- To know your polling booth location you can send SMS space to 1950.
The Google doodle also explained how to use the EVM and also attached a video link which makes it easier for voters to understand. Here's the video below.
Voters can carry any of the recognised ID cards for polling, 'Voter ID' card is not compulsory:
- EPIC (Voter ID card)
- Passport
- Driving License
- Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
- Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
- PAN Card
- Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
- MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)
- Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
- Pension document with a photograph
- Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
- Aadhaar Card