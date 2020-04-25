List Of All ISPs That Have Partnered With OTT Platforms News oi-Priyanka Dua

With more and more people are consuming content from OTT players, all private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have tied up with OTT players. The state-run telecom operator BSNL has also joined hands with Hotstar to offer these benefits to its broadband and postpaid users.

In fact, a new report by the research firm said that joining hands with telecom players and internet service providers (ISPs) has now become a norm for OTT players if they want to expand their reach to a mass audience. In that way today we are going to list all those companies that offering content from OTT platforms with their plans.

BSNL Ties Up With Hotstar: Details

The telecom operator is known as the number one player in the list of the fixed broadband service providers. The company is offering two plans in Chennai, where it is providing a Hotstar facility along with 300GB and 500GB data with 50 Mbps speed. The plans are known as Superstar 300 and 500. These plans also offer unlimited calls, live sports, English movies, and TV shows.

ACT Fibernet Partners With Netflix: Details

The ACT Fibernet has joined hands with Netlfix for its ACT Blast, ACT Storm, ACT Lighting, and ACT Incredible plans. Apart from that, the internet service provider is offering cashback worth Rs. 300 and Rs. 500 with its plans. In addition, ACT ships an Android set-top box along with 100 live channels.

Airtel Xstream Bundled Plans: Details

If we talk about Airtel then the company is offering content from Zee5, Hungama, Eros Now, YouTube, Shemaroo me, Ultra, and Curiosity Stream.

Jio Fiber Bundled Plans: Details

Reliance Jio has recently launched its fiber services in the country, and now it is serving 0.86 million users. The Jiofiber is also offering content from the Jiocinema and JioSaavn, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, and Sun NXT with its Rs. 849 plan. This plan also offers a free set-top box.

The report also claims that people are using large screens to watch the content. This means the craze for new television shows has been decreased as the app allows its subscribers to watch new shows, documentaries, and original content at any time. So, we believe that the demand for these platforms will increase in the coming days.

