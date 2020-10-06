List Of Circles Where BSNL New Broadband Plans Are Available News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching 4G services at the Atal tunnel, BSNL has now announced the list of those circles, where its new broadband plans are available. These broadband are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. These plans are already live and will be available for 90 days. So, let's have a look at where these plans are available.

Circles Where Broadband Plans Are Available

The first plan of Rs. 449 is known as Fibre Basic and it is available in the Southern region, Northern region, North East, Central India, and the Rest of India (ROI). If we talk about states, then these plans are available at Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Mangaluru, Dharwad, Belgavi, Shimoga, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Gangtok, Siliguri, Durg, Vellore, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry. The Basic plan is offering 3300GB data per month at 30 Mbps speed.

Apart from these cities, this plan will be available in Jammu and Srinagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Jhansi. In addition, you'll find this plan in Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The second plan of Rs. 799 offers 100 Mbps speed along with 3,300GB data. The speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps once 3,300GB data. This Fibre Value plan is available in Bhagalpur, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Munger, Chapra, Madhubani, and Darbhanga.

On the other hand, the Fibre Premium plan of Rs. 999 is providing 3.3TB data at 200 Mbps speed and will be reduced to 2 Mbps. If we talk about availability, then this plan exists in Durg, Raipur, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,49, where BSNL is offering 300 Mbps speed along with 4,000GB data. This plan is also offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription with this pack. This plan is also available in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Durg, Raipur, and Manipur.

