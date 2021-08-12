Massive Reddit Outage Affects Users Globally; When Are The Services Resuming? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen several major online services and social media platforms going down temporarily in recent times. The latest one is Reddit which is the largest global social forums used by the masses to share and discuss different topics. The outage reported affected the Reddit users this morning with a wide range of errors hampering the user experience. What led to the Reddit outage and are the services back? Here's all you need to know:

Reddit Outage Affects Users Globally

Reddit's outage reported earlier today affected all the users across the globe. The issue with the forum's services was highlighted by the company itself in the morning at around 7.30 AM. The company's status page was updated with the note, "Error rates are elevated and requests are failing. A cause has been identified and a fix is implemented".

The Reddit users in India were also affected by the outage. The issue was at its peak at around 8 AM in the country. In addition to Reddit's status page, DownDetector which is a popular outage reporting website also confirmed this outage affecting services on Reddit all across the globe.

The users reported different issues with both the Reddit app and the desktop version. While some users were unable to log in, others were displayed a "CDN cannot access Reddit's servers" message. The comment section and some of the subreddits were also inaccessible to the users.

Is Reddit Outage Fixed?

As mentioned earlier, Reddit had acknowledged this issue and had updated the status for the same. The services were down entirely for an hour. The company has revealed the CDN not connecting to the Reddit servers is the primary reason for this outage.

No other detail has been shared by the company as to why the services went down for this long. Nevertheless, the issue has been fixed and the services are up and running on Reddit. The services were affected for an hour, i.e, from 8 AM IST to 9 AM.

The users are now able to log in to their accounts and also access the subreddit which weren't reachable earlier. The services have resumed for all Reddit platforms including the mobile app and desktop version.

