ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Microsoft Teams To Increase Group Call Limit Soon

    By
    |

    Microsoft Teams has announced that it will increase its group call members limit to 250. The video conferencing platform now has a limit of 100, and it will increase this number through a replacement by mid-May.

    Microsoft Teams To Increase Group Call Limit Soon

     

    With this, Microsoft will be competing with video calling apps like Google Meet and Zoom which provide up to 100 people to participate in a group call. The use of video conferencing apps for the coronavirus outbreak has increased significantly. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said that the Microsoft Teams now has 75 million users.

    The company confirms in its roadmap section that they are working on increasing the group call member limit. Petri.com was the first to identify this improvement. All customers will get this expanded capability soon. This new capability will emerge as a welcome addition to large companies with a lot of staff. Free users can now enjoy a group call of up to 20 people.

    In addition to the benefits of additional group calling, paid customers will have access to scheduled meetings, meeting recordings, phone calls, and audio conferencing. The paid users of the Microsoft team will get 1TB of storage, and free users will get 1GB and 10GB of shared storage.

    Microsoft lost Wall Street sales and profit prospects in the fourth quarter of the financial year, but the company is much delighted with the intense demand for the app. The main reason for the increase in demand is the ongoing lockdown.

     

    The company is also introducing new features to Team and after making it available to desktop users, it has now increased support for live captions to Android and iOS users. Microsoft Teams have also added a feature to view shared content when anyone attends a call over the phone. This will help many cellular call users to join their group. This has enabled music that can be heard while holding PSTN callers.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: microsoft news internet
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X