Microsoft Teams To Increase Group Call Limit Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Microsoft Teams has announced that it will increase its group call members limit to 250. The video conferencing platform now has a limit of 100, and it will increase this number through a replacement by mid-May.

With this, Microsoft will be competing with video calling apps like Google Meet and Zoom which provide up to 100 people to participate in a group call. The use of video conferencing apps for the coronavirus outbreak has increased significantly. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said that the Microsoft Teams now has 75 million users.

The company confirms in its roadmap section that they are working on increasing the group call member limit. Petri.com was the first to identify this improvement. All customers will get this expanded capability soon. This new capability will emerge as a welcome addition to large companies with a lot of staff. Free users can now enjoy a group call of up to 20 people.

In addition to the benefits of additional group calling, paid customers will have access to scheduled meetings, meeting recordings, phone calls, and audio conferencing. The paid users of the Microsoft team will get 1TB of storage, and free users will get 1GB and 10GB of shared storage.

Microsoft lost Wall Street sales and profit prospects in the fourth quarter of the financial year, but the company is much delighted with the intense demand for the app. The main reason for the increase in demand is the ongoing lockdown.

The company is also introducing new features to Team and after making it available to desktop users, it has now increased support for live captions to Android and iOS users. Microsoft Teams have also added a feature to view shared content when anyone attends a call over the phone. This will help many cellular call users to join their group. This has enabled music that can be heard while holding PSTN callers.

Best Mobiles in India