Mobile Download Speed Improving In India Amid Lockdown
Mobile download speed in the country has been increasing every week, as the demand for the internet has increased by 20 percent during the lockdown. However, Ookla said that globally the download speed from both the broadband lines and mobile has witnessed a surge.
"Mobile download speed in India increased when comparing the week of April 27 to the week prior, while download speed over fixed broadband remained relatively flat during the same period," Ookla, an internet testing, data, and analysis firm said.
Mobile Download Speed Manages to Achieve 10.59 Mbps Speed
The firm said the download speed in India has managed to achieve 10.59 Mbps speed last week in the country, while the prior week the speed was 10.35 Mbps. But still, it said that the speed is less if we compared from the previous month, as it was 11.75 Mbps. On the other hand, countries like Pakistan, Jordan, and Tanzania have managed to offer increased download speed in April, the firm said.
"It is important to note that while the internet itself should handle elevated usage, there may be impacts to speed as people continue to move their daily activities increasingly online. While the core of the internet remains stable, some ISP networks may struggle to keep up," Doug Suttles, CEO of Ookla announcing the March Global Speeds said.
Meanwhile, TRAI said that the mobile download speed in March has declined. The telecom regulator claims that the download speed from all operators, such as Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and Reliance Jio was not up to the mark.
Fixed- Line Download Speed Touched 35.53 Mbps Amid Lockdown
Coming to the fixed-line broadband sector, the firm said that it has reported 35.53 Mbps speed during last week, which is eight percent less than speed in March. On a global side, that speed touched 76.69 Mbps, which is good enough to compete with March.
The lockdown was announced on March 25, 2020, and most of the companies had asked their employees to work from home, which has increased the internet consumption of both broadband and mobile data usage. As a result, the speed has dropped due to high demand.
