Vodafone Becomes Fastest 4G Network In Chennai And Tamil Nadu: Ookla

According to a new study by Ookla, Vodafone has been certified as the fastest 4G network in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

The typical download and upload speeds being higher than competition January to March'19 quarter.

"We are modernizing networks through latest technology deployments and consolidating spectrum as part of the world's largest network integration exercise being undertaken by Vodafone Idea Ltd. in India. This is helping us achieve greater network capacities and faster 4G speeds for our customers," Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said.

"Ookla certification is a recognition of our consistent efforts to provide better network experience to our customers," Vora added.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. offers 4G, 3G and 2G services through its large network of over 10,000 sites in Chennai & Tamil Nadu.

With a large spectrum portfolio, the operator is modernizing its network which has enhanced the 4G experience for its customers in all the 4G covered towns of Tamil Nadu.

According to Murali S., Business Head - Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea Ltd., "We are happy to be certified as 'Tamil Nadu's fastest 4G network' and hope our customers will enjoy the benefits of Vodafone SuperNet 4G and take delight in our premium content offerings from Sunnxt, Zee5, etc available on our Vodafone Play service. With a wide portfolio of digital content, fastest 4G speed and robust network, we are confident that we will be able to further strengthen our market position."

Ookla Speedtest Global Index

India's rank has remained at 68th position in fixed broadband speeds globally and has decreased in the ranking to 121 in mobile speeds. While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with an average download speed of 10.71 Mbps.

As per Ookla's announcement at the beginning of 2018, India spotted 67th rank for fixed broadband speeds and 109th for mobile internet speeds, globally. In absolute terms, India's performance in mobile speeds has deteriorated from that of last year.

The April Speedtest Global Index shows Norway at pole position in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 65.41 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 197.50 Mbps average download.

Meanwhile, Ookla has announced first-of-its-kind Ookla 5G Map, a tool which tracks 5G rollout in cities across the globe.