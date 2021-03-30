Most Searched Words On Google In 2020: You Might Be Surprised News oi-Vivek

Google is the world's biggest search engine, and it also happens to be the home page on the world's most used browser (Chrome). Well, here are the most searched words (top ten) on Google in 2020, and some of these results are surprising.

These search volumes clearly indicate that the internet is ruled by a handful of companies, and these companies clearly have a monopoly on the internet, and it is likely to remain the same for the next few years.

Facebook Tops The Chart

The term Facebook is the highest searched word on Google, which has a search request of over a 1.4billion. Given the massive user base of Facebook, these numbers indicate that there are still a lot of users who access Facebook via a web browser and not just on the app.

YouTube Comes Next

The next most searched word on Google is YouTube, which is again a product of Google/Alphabet. This term has over a 1.2billion search requests. For the unknown, YouTube is a free video streaming platform with a lot of user-created content, there is also an ad-free version of YouTube, where, a user has to pay a premium to access the same.

Google Takes The Third Place

The third most searched word on Google is Google. Yes, people have searched the term "Google" in Google for 594.1million times just in 2020. This shows the popularity of Google when it comes to the internet.

Gmail Takes The Fourth Position

Gmail is at the fourth position when it comes to the most searched words in Google in 2020, which is yet another product from Google. This is a free e-mail service widely used across the globe, and people have searched for Gmail on Google by more than a 428.6million times in 2020.

Amazon Is At The Fifth Place

Amazon is the world's biggest e-commerce company in the world, and people have searched for the same on Google in 2020 by at least a 299.4million times. This indicates that a lot of online shopping has happened during the pandemic on Amazon.

Weather Is The Sixth Most Searched Word On Google

People have searched for the word weather by at least a 299.4million times on Google in 2020. This simple search will give information on the real-time weather and the weather forecast based on the location.

Hotmail Takes The Seventh Position

Hotmail is also a free e-mail service. However, this is a product of Microsoft and not Google. People have searched for Hotmail on Google in 2020 at least a 272.1million times.

Translate Is At The 8th Place

Translate is the 7th most searched word on Google in 2020 with over a 266.7million requests. Whenever you search translate on Google, the first search result will be Google Translate, which is the next most searched world on Google.

Google Translate Is The 9th Most Searched Word On Google

The term Google Translate has been searched on Google in 2020 for 243.6million times, which again proves that Google has built some of the most searched and most used internet services in the world.

Instagram Is At 10th Place

Facebook's other famous product -- Instagram is the 10th most searched word on Google in 2020, where at least 224.7 people have searched using the term Instagram to access the photo-based social media platform.

Top 10 Most Searched Words On Google In 2020

Facebook -- 1.4Billon

Youtube -- 1.2Billion

Google -- 594.1Million

Gmail -- 428.6Millon

Amazon -- 350.7Million

Weather -- 299.4Million

Hotmail -- 272.1Million

Translate -- 266.7Million

Google translate -- 243.6Million

Instagram -- 224.7Million

