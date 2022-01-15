Netflix Just Got A Bit Expensive, But You Don't Have To Worry News oi-Vivek

Netflix has once again increased the subscription prices for all the plans. The users have to pay as much as $20 per month to stream shows and movies in 4K UHD resolution. However, there is nothing to worry about for Indian users, as these new prices are applicable for US users.

Netflix Basic Plan In US

The Netflix Basic plan, which used to cost $8.99 will now cost $9.99, starting today. This plan offers streaming of all the content on devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs on a single device at sub-HD or 480p resolution.

Netflix Standard Plan In US

The Netflix Standard plan costs $15,49 now and it used to cost $13.99. There is a $1.5 dollar price increase, and this plan offers content streaming with up to 2 devices at HD resolution. Users with this plan can stream content on all eligible devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Netflix Premium Plan In US

This is the most expensive plan, which now costs $19.99 and has received a price hike of $2. Users with this subscription can stream on up to 4 devices simultaneously with up to 4K resolution. Users with this plan can use Netflix on four devices at the same time.

Netflix Recently Decreased The Price in India

Do note that, Netflix revised the Indian subscription plans just a few weeks ago. Unlike the US plans, the premium OTT platforms actually decreased the prices of their subscription in India and even introduced an entry-level plan which just costs Rs. 149 for the mobile plan and Rs. 199 for the basic plan.

Even the premium plan costs Rs. 649 in India, which is less than $10, while the same plan costs more than twice the Indian pricing. This means, if you are in India and using Netflix, then you are paying the least subscription changes than anyone else.

Netflix is facing a lot of competition from other OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which cost a lot less than Netflix's subscriptions. Not just that, Platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video also offer annual subscription plans, which makes them even more affordable.

Best Mobiles in India