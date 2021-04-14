Netgear To Invest More In Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Technology Systems News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though people are dependent on mobile internet, the demand for new broadband plans and Wi-Fi devices have increased due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The demand is going to increase further as people are again opting for work from home options, which is why Netgear has recently launched 4-Stream AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router, and now it is planning to bring more options in their Mesh technology systems. Meanwhile, we got a chance to interact with the company's country manager India, ME, and SAARC MartheshNagendra regarding their upcoming products.

The ongoing pandemic has increased the demand for the internet. So, what kind of growth you have seen in the Wi-Fi router segment?

We have done pretty well to capture a good portion of the router segment in 2020. We cannot share the exact number due to our policies. But, we are happy to share that we are growing at the pace of 38 percent YoY.

What kind of challenges you are facing after lockdown?

Due to the pandemic, there has been a huge demand for high-end routers since most of the people are working from home and all devices are connected via one Wi-Fi device, due to this people have been looking for better quality products for connectivity. Hence, we have been witnessing a shortage in terms of supplying to the existing demand. The demand for the Wi-Fi Mesh technology has increased and we are working on the supply part.

Tell us about your major selling products?

We launched the RBK50 almost two years ago, which was the AC Mesh Wi-Fi system. We will continue to drive revenues from our Mesh technology systems and plans to launch many more options in the segment.

Tell us the USP of your products?

NETGEAR has invested heavily in R&D, we always strive to be first to market, be it the AC Mesh tech or the latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh. Our product lines are far and wide, catering to all the segments in our country, and fulfilling their internet Wi-Fi requirements. We go beyond to address security needs as well as monitoring requirements, which are key in today's world.

How many products and any new technology you are planning to bring this year?

Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Technology Systems will continue to see our steady investment in terms of improvement. We will have basic systems ranging from the most advanced Wi-Fi 6 Mesh technology systems in the world. And all these will be available in India too.

Best Mobiles in India