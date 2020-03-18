ENGLISH

    Netplus Broadband Launches Services In Jammu & Kashmir, Plan Starts At Rs. 499

    By
    |

    Netplus Broadband has announced the launch of its services in the Jammu & Kashmir region. The internet service provider is now offering 500 Mbps speed in the valley. The company is providing its services in the entire region.

    Netplus Broadband Launches Services In Jammu & Kashmir

     

    Apart from that, the company is offering a Triple Play plan, where it is offering 300 Live TV. The newly launched plan starts from Rs. 499, and it offers a minimum speed of 20 Mbps. In fact, it said that after this expansion its services will be present in 175 cities.

    Netplus Broadband Plans in Jammu & Kashmir: Benefits And Validity

    The company has launched six plans in the region, which starts from Rs. 499 and go up to Rs. 1,599. The unlimited data plan provides 20 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps speed. The six plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 1,599.

    Notably, the company has launched new FUP plans. The Double Data broadband plan, which is priced at Rs. 699 per month, offers 300GB data per month. Besides, you'll get Mega offers where the company is offering extra benefits at no extra cost. This means users will get two months of additional services after paying for 10 months.

    Netplus had launched a 1Gbps speed plan at Rs. 8,499. The plan ships 10TB data per month. The plans start with Rs. 699 and go up to Rs. 8,499, while it offers the speed up to 1Gbps. The first and the basic plan start at Rs. 699, which offers 100Mbps speed. Another plan is available at Rs. 849, where you get 800GB data at 100Mbps speed. The other plans provide speed up to 250Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps.

    Read More About: netplus
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
