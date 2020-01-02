Netplus Broadband Launches IPTV Set-Top-Box With Triple Play Plans In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Netplus Broadband is one of the major service providers in North India and now the company is expanding in various cities as well. Netplus has come up with an IPTV-based set-top-box bundled with Triple Play broadband plans. The company has joined hands with Chinese brand ZTE to launch a new service called Next Gen IPTV.

The company has also launched the Triple Play plans which will offer IPTV, broadband, and landline altogether. According to the company, this is going to be India's first IPTV service with up to 354 Live TV channels under Triple Play plans. Currently, the company is offering Triple Play plans for as low as Rs. 1,099 but only for limited period.

Reliance Jio was speculated to be the first operator in the country to launch IPTV service but Netplus Broadband has already started offering the service in the country. The Next Gen IPTV box comes with a lot of features which include Live TV, Multiple Screen Sharing, Catch Up TV, Radio, Video on demand, Time, Shift TV, Home Media, and Browser.

This service will also allow users to get access to TV programs via mobile, tablet, and PC. With the help of Catch TV feature, viewers will be able to watch the missed programs, but only of the last two hours. Moreover, the company also promised that the Next Gen IPTV service will provide VoD (Video on demand).

There are already more than 1000 movies available on this service from which users can select. The set-top-box comes with some pre-loaded apps, users can download more apps via the in-built Google Play Store.

Currently, the company has announced only two Triple Play plans. The Rs. 1,099 plan is a premium HD pack which offers 100Mbps speeds with no FUP limit. It will offer 328 HD and SD channels and unlimited voice calling facility.

On the other hand, the company is offering Rs. 1,199 Platinum HD pack which comes with 354 Live TV channels and rest of the offerings are same. Netplus is offering this service across all regions where it has FTTH services.

