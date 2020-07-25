OnePlus Accidentally Exposes Hundreds Of Customer E-Mail IDs Due To A Silly Mistake News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently launched its mid-range 5G smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord and has been in the limelight for the past few days. Now, according to IANS, the company has exposed hundreds of e-mail IDs while mass mailing.

According to the report, this incident has happened when the brand was mass mailing for a group study and it has accidentally pasted e-mail IDs in the "To" field instead of the "BCC" field. Due to this mistake, each recipient will now have access to all the email IDs.

As the email has already been sent, there is no way to retrieve it. e-mail IDs are considered as personal as phone numbers. People with bad intentions could use these IDs to send inappropriate messages and now there is no way to stop it.

What Can You Do?

Actually, there is nothing an end-user can do in this situation. Be cautious and make sure before clicking on links that you might receive in the next few days. Some of those links could contain adware or spyware that might try to hack your computer or the smartphone.

Most of the cybercriminals send e-mails that look very legit by mimicking the format that a brand might send, which would trick the user and make her/him click on the link, probably to get some award that they have won through a lottery process.

Sometimes these sorts of mistakes are inevitable but a big brand like OnePlus should be very careful while sending a mass mailer as information like an e-mail ID could create a lot of chaos in the user's mind. And this could be a lesson for our readers on how to send a mass mailer, especially if you are working for some big firm and a mistake like this would make you look really unprofessional.

