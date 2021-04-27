OneWeb, Amazon, Hughes, And Viasat Planning To Provide Internet At Affordable Prices News oi-Priyanka Dua

OneWeb, Amazon, Hughes, and Viasat are looking for direct and long-term transmission capacity pacts with the Indian Government. Besides, these global satellite players are likely to ask to reduce customs duties on equipment and cut spectrum usage charges so the services can become affordable for all users.

In addition, these global satellite players want the Department Of Telecommunication to issue a licence, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to regulate the sector, and Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal to resolve disputes in the satellite internet sector. Currently, the Department of Space is playing all roles.

On the other hand, Satcom companies in the country said global players have to take permission from the Department of Space. These companies also said they are also working on approving the list of foreign satellite players from which they can lease the bandwidth capacity.

Meanwhile, OneWeb has announced the launch of 36 satellites. After this launch, OneWeb is planning to offer its services in Canada, Greenland, UK, Northern Europe, Iceland, and Alaska. Notably, OneWeb is also planning to launch its satellite internet services in India by the next year.

TRAI Issues Discussion Paper On Satellite Internet Services To Make Affordable For Users In Rural Areas

Notably, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a new discussion paper on the upcoming satellite services. The new discussion paper wants to make services affordable for users. This discussion paper comes at that time when OneWeb and Starlink are trying their best to bring their services to the country. Another brand called Hughes is planning to invest $500 million to launch the services along with $300 million for offering connectivity.

"Considering the constraints in the existing provisions in respect of proposed satellite-based low-bit services, DoT has stated that there is a need for suitable licensing framework providing such services both on commercial as well as captive usage," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in a discussion paper. The telecom regulator is looking for investments, to increase the availability of the services, bank guarantee, spectrum usage charges, entry fee, royalty fee, and to make satellite services affordable for all users.

