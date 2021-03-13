What Is Satellite Internet And How Is TRAI Making It Affordable Features oi-Priyanka Dua

To make satellite connectivity affordable, telecom regulator TRAI has issued a new consultation paper. The new discussion paper comes after several companies planning to bring these services. Notably, OneWeb and Starlink are interested in the same sector.

The regulator is looking for views on several matters, such as services, how to attract investment in the same space, and ways to increase its adoption in the country. The Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) said that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is also due for recommendations on licensing framework for all the applications. It includes bank guarantee, spectrum usage charges, royalty fee, and entry fee.

"Considering the constraints in the existing provisions in respect of proposed satellite-based low-bit services, DoT has stated that there is a need for suitable licensing framework providing such services both on commercial as well as captive usage," TRAI said.

The ministry wants TRAI to come up with or recommend all solutions to regulate the sector or services. The telecom regulator also said that all stakeholders should give their comments before April 9th, 2021, while counter comments should be submitted before April 23rd, 2021.

What Is Satellite Internet Communication?

Even though several companies are trying their hands in satellite internet, many of us are still not aware that what exactly it is. So, today we are trying to explain satellite internet. Notably, companies that are offering or plans to offer the same services are using satellites to offer internet to rural areas or unconnected places.

These satellites receive signals from the internet service providers and they work through radio waves. This process needs three dishes like at the center, space, and one is at your home or the place, where you are looking for the services. Moreover, it is just a connection and you are allowed to use the internet on your phone, laptops, and other devices, which are internet enabled.

Check All Details About Two Companies That Are Launching Satellite Internet Services In The Country

Let's start with OneWeb, which is planning to start its services in the next two or three months. Notably, Sunil Mittal who is heading the Airtel business is also taking care of the OneWeb business as executive chairman. He said that OneWeb is talking to ISRO and other authorities and showing them the importance or power of this internet. Mittal also highlighted that OneWeb plans will be different from Airtel Xstream Fiber or mobile plans and the former will offer services in rural, mountains, and other unconnected places. For the unaware Airtel, Chairman Sunil Mittal bought a 45 percent stake in the whole firm.

Similarly, Starlink has huge plans for India as it is expected to offer 100 Mbps internet speed to users, which seems good as several broadband players are also offering the same speed with their plans. However, the matter is still under consideration and the Government will decide on the same. On the other hand, many reports claim that the company has already started the registration procedure in India.

