OneWeb Launches 36 Satellites; Plans To Offer Internet In India By 2022

OneWeb, a satellite internet operator is planning to offer high-speed internet services in India in the next two years. This announcement comes after OneWeb launched 36 satellites into space from Russia. Notably, OneWeb is a joint venture of Bharti Airtel and the UK Government.

OneWeb To Offer High-Speed Internet In Rural Areas

The newly launched OneWeb services are expected to offer internet in remote areas. Besides, the company is likely to offer internet services in all regions of the country, where services are not available. This means the company plans to provide broadband connectivity to all.

"Less than a month since its acquisition by Bharti Global and the UK government, OneWeb is quickly returning to full operations - hiring at a fast pace, restarting launches, continuing to build its ground station network, and pushing forward on user terminal development," it said.

OneWeb has so far launched 110 satellites, including 36. However, the company is planning to take this number to 648 satellites. Besides, the company said that it has already received priority spectrum and so far completed four launches.

Also, OneWeb is planning to offer internet services in Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic Seas, Canada, and the United Kingdom by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the satellite services are important for 5G services as it can offer high-speed internet to remote areas.

"OneWeb's system will help meet existing and future demand by delivering broadband connectivity to communities, towns, and regions left unconnected or under-connected," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder, and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

It is worth mentioning that the satellite company is based in the United Kingdom and filed for bankruptcy as it failed to pay $2billion to Softbank Group. Hughes Network Systems has also announced to invest $50 million in OneWeb services.

