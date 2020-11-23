OneWeb To Launch Broadband Services By June 2022 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

OneWeb, a broadband satellite communication company, is reportedly planning to launch broadband services by June 2022 in India. The development comes soon after it was acquired by Bharti Global and other investors to increase internet connectivity in India and other developing countries.

"For rural broadband, I would say Africa, India, and less developed countries will benefit from OneWeb's satellite network. They will have the biggest benefit. For critical applications such as defence, the ministry of defence in the UK is already engaging with us because they need connectivity in very remote areas," Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises was quoted by ET.

The report said that Sunil Mittal believes that OneWeb will not affect the Airtel services as it plans to launch services in desert and mountain areas, especially that are not connected. Notably, Sunil Mittal appointed as the new Executive Chairman and Neil Masterson as the new chief executive officer of OneWeb.

OneWeb Plans For India And Other Developing Countries

The OneWeb is likely to roll out its services by May-June 2022 in the country, but the testing of services is expected to start in the next six to eight months. However, to start the testing the company requires all permission, setting up, ground stations, and all regulatory approvals. Furthermore, the OneWeb will offer its services in locations like forests, deserts, Himalayas, polar, and more areas that are not connected with the rest of the country.

The services are likely to come as complimentary, which means you don't have to an extra amount to avail of broadband services in those areas. It is worth mentioning that the OneWeb is planning to bring its all 36 satellite payload in December 2020."All the satellites have been shipped from Florida to Vostochny and are now undergoing preparation for launch," Bharti Global said.

