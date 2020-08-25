Airtel Might Increase Tariff Prices In Next Six Months Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is reportedly planning to increase the prices of prepaid plans in the country. This will be the second time in a year when the telecom operator has shared its plans to raise tariffs. In fact, the chairman of Bharti Airtel Sunil Mittal has already given an indication.

He said that consuming 16GB data for Rs. 160 per month is a disaster. "We are not wanting $50-60 like the U.S. or Europe but certainly $2 for 16GB a month is not sustainable," Mittal was quoted by PTI.

The latest development comes after Airtel shared that its average revenue per user (ARPU) has been increased to Rs. 157 from Rs. 150. However, the company wants to cross Rs. 300 ARPU and for that, it is planning to raise tariffs of prepaid plans.

"We need an Rs. 300 ARPU in which you will still have a lower end at Rs. 100 a month with decent amount of data. But if your consumption is largely around watching TV, movies, entertainment, and depriving other vital special services networks, then you need to pay for that," Mittal added.

Talking about its plans, then the telco is now providing 1.5GB and 2GB data for 28 days at Rs. 248 and Rs. 298. Then, there is Rs. 698 plan where you 2GB data for 84 days. Earlier, this plan was available at Rs. 598. Lastly, there is a high-value plan of Rs. 2,398, which is offering 1.5GB data per day for one year. The new tariffs are already applicable to all prepaid users.

Similarly, Airtel has announced benefits on several plans, such as Rs. 19, where you get unlimited calling on Airtel for two days, while Rs. 148 is offering 300 messages and 2GB data for 28 days. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,498 which ships 3,600 messages and 24GB data for one year.

