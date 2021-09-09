Just In
- 30 min ago WhatsApp Chat Backup For iOS, Android Phones: Step By Step Process To Backup WhatsApp Chats
- 41 min ago Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP Sensor Explained: Next Level High-Res Smartphone Photography
- 42 min ago How To Lock Android Apps On Samsung Smartphones?
- 44 min ago Garena Free Fire OB30 Update: How To register And Get Activation Code
Don't Miss
- Movies Esha Gupta On Facing Colourism In Bollywood: They Told Me Black Skin Tone Can Only Be Sexy Or Negative
- Sports CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings: Brandon King leads Warriors to win
- News Javed Akhtar defamation case: Bombay HC dismisses Kangana Ranaut's plea
- Education Sci-Tech Spins: IIT Delhi Offering Online Seminars, Laboratory Demos For School Students
- Finance Suryoday Small Finance Bank Revises Interest Rates On FD: Latest Rates Here
- Lifestyle Rishi Panchami 2021: Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Importance
- Automobiles Audi India Opens Pre-Bookings For Audi E-Tron GT & Audi RS E-Tron GT At Rs 10 Lakhs
- Travel Cheap Holiday Ideas: Ways To Travel Economically
OneWeb Plans To Partner With Telecom Operators: Here's Why
OneWeb and Starlink are all set to launch their services in the second half of 2022. In fact, OneWeb has already received approval from the Department of Telecommunications. On the other hand, Elon Musk-backed Starlink is looking at the regulatory approval process in India.
OneWeb Partners And Telecom Operators: Check Details Here
Earlier, these companies were expected to give tough competition to telecom operators, but now, Sunil Mittal, a chairman of Bharti Enterprises, cleared that OneWeb is planning to collaborate with telcos.
"We plan to sign up with at least one telco in each of the 135-odd markets across the world in the run-up to OneWeb's targeted global satellite broadband coverage by mid-2022," Mittal was quoted by ET.
He said that the company has already joined hands with AT&T and providing its satellite broadband technology to improve the telco business of the US customers.
"The partnership with AT&T in the US will support the telco's enterprise customers and also meet the connectivity requirements of US defence forces and government needs," he added.
In addition, Mittal asserted that OneWeb wants to offer full-scale global satellite coverage. He informed that they have received approvals from 12 to 13 countries despite rigid rules.
"There are some 30 countries that have very stiff market access rules...we have secured the necessary approvals in 12-13 countries and expect to conclude the rest on schedule," Mittal said.
OneWeb is expected to offer broadband services to rural areas of the country. The company is likely to provide high-speed internet services in all unconnected areas. Besides, the company is expected to take on the upcoming services of Starlink and Amazon-backed Project Kuiper.
Satellite Internet Services Might Be Costlier: Here Are All Details
It is worth noting that Satellite communication will connect all unconnected locations. The services will allow using internet services. However, services are expected to remain costlier than telecom services.
In addition, the spectrum allotment has become a big issue between the telcos and satellite players. But still, we believe that the clear policy of government policy might resolve the issue and satellite players will start their services in the country.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000