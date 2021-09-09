OneWeb Plans To Partner With Telecom Operators: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

OneWeb and Starlink are all set to launch their services in the second half of 2022. In fact, OneWeb has already received approval from the Department of Telecommunications. On the other hand, Elon Musk-backed Starlink is looking at the regulatory approval process in India.

OneWeb Partners And Telecom Operators: Check Details Here

Earlier, these companies were expected to give tough competition to telecom operators, but now, Sunil Mittal, a chairman of Bharti Enterprises, cleared that OneWeb is planning to collaborate with telcos.

"We plan to sign up with at least one telco in each of the 135-odd markets across the world in the run-up to OneWeb's targeted global satellite broadband coverage by mid-2022," Mittal was quoted by ET.

He said that the company has already joined hands with AT&T and providing its satellite broadband technology to improve the telco business of the US customers.

"The partnership with AT&T in the US will support the telco's enterprise customers and also meet the connectivity requirements of US defence forces and government needs," he added.

In addition, Mittal asserted that OneWeb wants to offer full-scale global satellite coverage. He informed that they have received approvals from 12 to 13 countries despite rigid rules.

"There are some 30 countries that have very stiff market access rules...we have secured the necessary approvals in 12-13 countries and expect to conclude the rest on schedule," Mittal said.

OneWeb is expected to offer broadband services to rural areas of the country. The company is likely to provide high-speed internet services in all unconnected areas. Besides, the company is expected to take on the upcoming services of Starlink and Amazon-backed Project Kuiper.

Satellite Internet Services Might Be Costlier: Here Are All Details

It is worth noting that Satellite communication will connect all unconnected locations. The services will allow using internet services. However, services are expected to remain costlier than telecom services.

In addition, the spectrum allotment has become a big issue between the telcos and satellite players. But still, we believe that the clear policy of government policy might resolve the issue and satellite players will start their services in the country.

