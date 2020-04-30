ENGLISH

    OnsiteGo To Remotely Service Gadgets For Free During COVID-19 Lockdown

    By
    |

    India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) recently shared a stats that indicate that over 50 lacs smartphones and 1.5 lacs home appliances need repair and servicing by mid-April.

    OnsiteGo To Remotely Service Gadgets For Free During COVID-19 Lockdown

     

    As most of the places are locked down, people will not be able to visit service centers to get their devices repaired. OnsiteGo is now addressing this issue by offering free service across the country amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

    OnsiteGo offers remote troubleshooting support for devices that are facing software related issues on devices like smartphones and laptops. The company also claims that it can even offer remote assist for fixing water purifiers, air conditioners by offering tips on how to clean filters and water leakages.

    For slightly complex issues, the company will provide on-door repairs (only in green zones). To maintain hygiene, the service engineer will maintain personal hygiene by wearing masks and use sanitized tools.

    How To Get Remote OnsiteGo Support?

    Go to OnsiteGo official website and fill out the “get support now” form, which includes details like name, email ID, phone number, device type that requires servicing, and device manufacturer.

    Depending on the product, OnsiteGo will assign an engineer and one will receive a call within 24 to 48 hours. The engineer might need to inspect the gadget, so get ready to initiate a video call. If the engineer cannot troubleshoot the issue, the repair will be resumed post lockdown.

    Link To Get Remote OnsiteGo Support

    How To Get Doorstep OnsiteGo Support?

    Even this works similarly to the remote support solution. In this case, the place of the visit should be outside the containment zone and one needs to fill additional information on the condition of the product (if the product is broken down or it needs installation or it needs servicing).

     

    Users should also give the complete address and depending on the availability of the engineer, one can schedule an appointment to get doorstep service. Unlike onsite support, doorstep services are not free and this fee varies from city to city and the type of service required.

    As of now, this service is available in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune with a starting price of Rs. 149 for a smartphone breakdown support and it goes up to Rs. 899 for an air conditioner installation.

    Link To Get Doorstep OnsiteGo Support

    Read More About: coronavirus smartphones gadgets news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020

