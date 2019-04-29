Paytm brings recurring payment option for merchants News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Paytm strengthens its platform with the new service.

Paytm has announced the launch of a new recurring payment offering for merchants. The new service will enable the company to allow subscription-based businesses to collect payments from their users.

However, consumers will still have the option of choosing their preferred mode of payment like Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, and Paytm saved cards for automatic billing based on frequency of their subscription.

Paytm aims to simplify payments for several growing use cases in India such as Bill Payments, Content Subscription, Grocery Purchases, Membership Fees, Housing Society Payments and others.

Paytm Payment Gateway brings an array of payment solutions, ranging from instant plug-and-play offerings to deep merchant platform integrations. The main aim of the service is to provide a good payment experience and easy integration with third-party platforms. Its Software Development Kits (SDKs), Developer APIs and secure checkout solutions helps businesses to meet their custom payment requirements.

Besides, the company also announced the launch of its web & mobile web version of its investment platform. The platform will help users to find the best suited mutual funds for them and simplify investments.

Additionally, the web version will offer access to features like Search, Best Rated Mutual Funds, AMC & Fund Manager discovery using the web platform.