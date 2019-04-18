Paytm Money will now allow users to invest through web version News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Paytm wants users to invest through its web platform.

Paytm Money - an online platform for mutual fund investments and the wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited, has announced the launch of its web & mobile web version of its investment platform. The platform will help users to find the best suited mutual funds for them and simplify investments.

Users will be able to invest through the Paytm Money apps for Android & iOS for now and the company aims to introduce the ability to invest through web platform soon.

Paytm Money provides comprehensive data about Mutual Funds to the users, including details of all schemes, latest NAVs, fund manager profiles, riskometers, benchmarks, portfolio holdings, sector exposure, scheme exit loads, ratings and more.

"Many of our users had requested for the availability of Paytm Money on web & mobile web platforms for research & discovery of Mutual Funds, this launch is aimed towards serving our investors on platforms of their choice. In the next phase, we also plan to introduce the ability to invest, manage investments & portfolio and advisory products as well on web." said Pravin Jadhav, Whole-time Director of Paytm Money.

Additionally, users will also be able to access features like Search, Best Rated Mutual Funds, AMC & Fund Manager discovery using the web platform.

Previously, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPB) announced the launch of its mobile banking app that will be offering users with quick, & secured access to their bank account on the go. The new app is presently available for download on the Google Play store and shall shortly be available on the Apple app store as well.