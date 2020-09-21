Reliance Jio Captures 52.3% Market Share In Internet User Base: TRAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since Reliance Jio came into existence, the telecom sector has been seeing intense competition and tariff war. In just four years of its operations, the company has become the largest telecom operator in the country.

In fact, its affordable tariff plans helped India to have the second-largest internet base in the world. Similarly, TRAI has issued new data, which says that Reliance Jio has managed to garner 52. 3 percent share in the Q1 of this year. This means Jio is leading in terms of providing data to people in the country, while Airtel has only 23.6 percent market share during the same quarter.

On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea gets the third position and manages to achieve an 18.7 percent market share. "A total number of internet subscribers increased from 718.74 million at the end of December 2019 to 743.19 million at the end of March 2020, registering a quarterly growth rate of 3.40 percent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its report.

The telecom regulator said that the wireless internet user base stood at 720. 7 million and the wire internet base manages to stand at 22.4 million. "The broadband internet subscriber base increased by 3.85 percent from 661.94 million at the end of December 2019 to 687.44 million at the end of March 2020," TRAI added.

BSNL Is Leading In The Wired Internet Segment

The telecom regulator highlighted that BSNL is leading with a 50.3 percent market share. The user base of the BSNL stood at 11.27 million subscribers, while Airtel has 2.47 million subscribers, which means the state-run telecom operator is leading the segment.

If we talk about the top five-wire and wireless areas, then Maharashtra gets 63.01 million users, Andhra Pradesh has 58.65 million users, Tamil Nadu has 51.64 million subscribers, and Madhya Pradesh has 48.72 million subscribers in the country.

