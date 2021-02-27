Reliance Jio Launches JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh For Rs. 25,999 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has launched the new Wi-Fi device -- JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh in the country. The device is already live on the company's website and supports Wi-Fi 6 with 1 Gbps speeds. This is not the first time that Reliance Jio has launched a Wi-Fi device. Its Jio Extender is also available at Rs. 2,499 but doesn't support the latest standards.

JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-0Fi 6 Mesh Price: Details

The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh is priced at Rs. 25,999 and is available on Jio's website under the section Mobility > Devices > Accessories. Besides, the Wi-Fi device comes with an easy installment that starts from Rs. 1,223.86 per month. The mesh device also comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and a six-month warranty on the adapter.

How To Get JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-0Fi 6 Mesh Device

Step 1: To get the device, you need to check the availability by entering your pin-code and address on the page.

Step 2: Then, the Wi-Fi device will be available in the next three to five days as per standard delivery and depends on the place you live in.

JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-0Fi 6 Mesh Device Specification: Details

According to the company's website, the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh can offer network capacity by four times. The company also says that the newly launched device is good enough to offer enough internet services at all locations without any dark spots.

Furthermore, the JioExtender6 AX6600 Wi-0Fi 6 Mesh device will offer a 1 Gbps speed and can boost the 5 GHz network by 38 percent, whereas the 2.4 GHz network's by 90 percent as against Wi-Fi 5.

The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh device also comes with 128MB Nand and 256MB RAM. It also has a quad-core processor, eight antennas, high-power amplifiers, and support AX6600 WiFi 6, EasyMesh R1.

