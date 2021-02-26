Reliance Jio Increased Revenue Market Share In October-December, Say Analysts News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio Infocomm is the only operator that has increased its revenue market share in the October-December quarter. The telecom operator registered growth in revenue market share (RMS) as against the previous quarter. On the other hand, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Idea), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) saw a huge decline in RMS.

This clearly shows that telecom operators like Airtel, Vi, BSNL, and MTNL need to attract more subscribers to increase their revenue as per a new report from brokerage firm Axis Capital. The firm said Reliance Jio is also improving its market share in every quarter, whereas Airtel, Vi, and BSNL reported a decline in the same quarters.

Axis also said that TRAI data also shows that Reliance Jio achieved 39.3 percent RMS from 38.3 percent in the previous quarter, while Airtel comes to second place and has an RMS of 31.3 percent from the current 31.6 percent after comparing both. Similarly, the market share of Vi has been decreased to 20. 8 percent from 20.9 percent during the second quarter.

Notably, Vi lost 2 million users as against 8 million users in the previous quarter; but this has made a significant dent in its RMS. "With market share shifts far from over, operator focus will likely be on market share gains suggesting delays in tariff hikes," brokerage Jefferies added.

Reliance Jio Leading The AGR Market: Details

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Reliance Jio is leading the AGR market share in 19 circles out of 22 circles. While Airtel and Vi are leading in two and one circles. "This was due to an all-around increase recorded by telcos, with Jio leading the pack followed by Bharti and VIL. MTNL also saw a sharp increase of 38 percent QoQ in AGR," the brokerage firm Emkay said. Furthermore, the firm said that Delhi and Mumbai posted a double growth for the industry.

