Reliance Jio Reduces Broadband Speed To 1 Mbps Speed Once Data Ends

Reliance Jio has once again revamped its broadband plan in the country. The newly launched JioFiber plan is now providing 1 Mbps speed only, once the given data ends. The latest development comes soon after JioFiber launched its unlimited plan of Rs. 399.

The JioFiber is now offering seven plans priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 8,499. In fact, the newly updated speed is available with Rs. 399, reports Telecomtalk. This new plan was initially launched to offer 3,300GB data or 3.3TB data, while updating the new plan Jio said that it "Reserves the right to discontinue the free voice and unlimited data benefits." It said that the company has launched this plan for personal use, which means enterprises are not entitled to receive this plan.

JioFiber Rs. 399 Broadband Plan: Offer And Other Details

The Rs. 399 is offering 30 Mbps speed, unlimited internet (3300GB data), and unlimited calling for one month. This plan does not ship any content benefit. The plan is known as the Bronze plan, while other packs are named as Silver, Gold, Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum, and Titanium.

These plans are available at Rs.699, Rs. 999, Rs.1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs.3,999, and Rs. 8,499. These plans are offering unlimited internet and free voice calls, whereas OTT apps are available with Rs. 999 and above. The OTT application includes Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, ShemarooMe, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, Lions Gate, Hoichoi, Sun NXT, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, and Netflix.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that the company is offering customer premise equipment (CPE) to those users who pay Rs. 3,500. It said that users have to pay Rs 1,500 as a security deposit to get the mid-range CPE, which means that there will be some differences in the devices.

