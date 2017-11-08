Several Reliance JioFi 2 users face trouble with swollen battery

Lately, we have been coming across several incidents related to smartphone battery explosions. How can we forget the ruckus caused by the Galaxy Note 7 last year leading to the discontinuation of the device? However, the battery swelling issues are not restricted only to smartphones.

As per a recent report by GadgetstoUse citing a Facebook post and several other sources, it is clear that any electronic device with a battery is prone to issues such as swelling of the battery or explosion. Well, the talk is about the Reliance JioFi 2 as many users have found the device with a swollen battery.

In the Facebook post, the user who found the JioFi 2 to have a swollen battery claims that he had purchased the Reliance JioFi 2 back in March this year and states that he hasn't used any local or third-party charger on the device.

We would like to mention that this incident comes within days of the JioPhone explosion that was caused intentionally.

