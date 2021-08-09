Just In
- 9 min ago iQOO 8 Pro Design, Specs Revealed; 2K Curved Display, SD 888 Plus Reaffirmed
- 12 min ago Exclusive: Canon Plans To Increase Its Presence In Inkjet Segment; Says C Sukumaran
- 16 min ago Nokia C20 Plus Launched At Rs.8,999: Low On Specs But Promises 1-Year Replacement Guarantee
- 36 min ago Realme GT 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Features, Price In India
Don't Miss
- News 'L is For Lockdown': This seven-year-old Bengaluru girl pens book on pandemic, preparing to write more
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch: But There Is A Catch!
- Lifestyle From Masaba Gupta To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, The Actresses Stun Us With Their Stunning Outfits
- Finance How To Invest In The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Recently Issues By The RBI?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Kerala In September
- Movies Rohit Saraf Fulfilled His Father's Dream By Becoming An Actor, Reveals She Never Had A Plan B
- Sports Indian team off to London as Prithvi, Surya remain in quarantine; Ganguly to attend Lord's Test
- Education SSLC Result 2021 Karnataka Online Website Links Direct
Satellite Communication Industry Likely To Attract 2 Million User Base By 2025
Despite the telecom sector is moving towards a duopoly, the broadband sector is attracting several companies as demand for the internet has increased. Similarly, satellite communication players are trying their level best to foray into the Indian market, which is why several firms have started projecting growth in the sector.
Satellite Communication Industry By 2025 In India
According to research firm ICRA, India's satellite communication is likely to reach a two million user base in 2025. It could generate revenue of around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000 crores annually. The firm said that the operating environment is favorable for the increase of this technology.
"Satellite communication will remain crucial for broadband inclusion of a lot of remote and sparsely populated areas, which have not been connected through a terrestrial network. Several foreign players are eying this market and have launched/are in process of launching a constellation of satellites to cover the entire earth, including One Web, Starlink, and Amazon," SabyasachiMajumdar, Group Head & Senior Vice President, ICRA said.
The firm said that satellite communication is expected to complement the network infrastructure. The services are also suitable for applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT). It is important to note that OneWeb has received approval from the Department of Telecommunication. The company is allowed to offer services for 20 years.
Other Company Plans To Foray In India
Notably, Starlink and Amazon are also planning to foray into the country. The companies are likely to start their services by the end of the next year. However, the firm said there has been a lot of policy-related issues, such as licensing regime, lack of clarity on spectrum frequency, and allocation.
"The global adoption rates are also slow owing to a variety of reasons including high prices and low speeds, both these aspects should improve with time. In India, if the operating environment eases, it is expected that the satellite communication user base will rise to around 1.5-2 million by 2025, generating a revenue of around Rs. 5,000-6,000 crore annually," he added.
It seems that other Indian players are planning to foray into the same sector. Reliance Jio is also reportedly learning the regulations or norms and might join hands with players to launch the services.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999