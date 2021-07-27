Tata Group Partners With Telesat; Likely To Launch Satellite Broadband Services In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

The satellite internet services are attracting a lot of companies, and several firms have shown their interest in kick-off operations in India. Similarly, Tata Group and Telesat, a Canadian satellite communication, are likely to set up their operations as the Government is likely to announce a new policy for the sector.

Big Players Are Foraying Into Satellite Internet Sector

The big players that are foraying into the sector are Elon Musk-backed Starlink, Sunil Bharti-backed OneWeb, and Amazon Project Kuiper. Notably, Nelco, which is a Tata group entity announced its partnership with Telecast to offer broadband services. Both companies have been working on the plan and will launch services once the Government announces the policy.

"Telesat and Nelco are in the process of finalizing their commercial offerings across enterprise market segments, which are subject to the appropriate regulatory approvals. The market requirements are different for various segments and those are being jointly analyzed," PJ Nath, Managing Director & CEO at Nelco Limited, was quoted by Businessline.

He said that the company is waiting for the Spacecom policy announcement, which will help us in finalizing the offering.

Telecast Eyeing Local Partners

The report also said that Market Access Director at Telecast is looking for other local partnerships with the companies so that it can provide connectivity to its network. Telesat is eyeing site locations for increasing its presence in India.

Notably, the LEO satellites are expected to provide faster communication. In fact, these satellites offer low latency and high bandwidth per user.

Spectrum Auction In Satellite Internet Sector

It is worth noting that the satellite internet players are against spectrum auction, while Telecom Watchdog has asked the Department of Telecommunication to stop satellite internet players to get the spectrum easily.

"Spectrum assignment by auction is not suitable for microwave spectrum that will be used for satellite service provision. This would, amongst other things, lead to inefficient spectrum use. There is no precedent for spectrum assignment by auction for satellite services in these frequency bands," Laura Roberti, Spectrum and Market Access Director at Telesat, said.

The sector has become really attractive, which is why companies are moving towards the sector and plan to launch the services soon.

