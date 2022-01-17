ENGLISH

    Scamster Make Fake PlayStation India Website That Looks Legit; How To Spot It

    If you are planning to buy something online, then make sure to verify that you are buying from a legit business. A YouTube content creator named BenConsolegamer has shared a fake Sony India website, which is an identical copy of the official website.

     
    Scamster Make Fake PlayStation India Website That Looks Legit

    The URL playstationindia.in takes you to a fake platform, which is a carbon copy of the original playstation.com/en-in/. In fact, some parts of the fake websites are actually better than the original website, and clicking on the social media icons will take you to the official Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts.

    It does not end there, as the official Facebook page of Sony Playstation India redirects users to a fake website and he claims that this is all a part of an elaborate scam. The user reports that he has made many fake website scam videos and this is the best one he has witnessed. The link was sent to him by one of his subscribers stating that the PS5 is available on the aforementioned link.

    We Tried And It Looks Legit

    We also tried to access the fake Sony PS5 website and it looked identical to the original website. It has listed all the consoles, including the last-gen PS4 along with all the official accessories. The website can fool almost anyone, and even the checkout page looks legit.

    Scamster Make Fake PlayStation India Website That Looks Legit

    Hacker Missed A Few Things

    While we were exploring the fake Sony PS5 India website, we noticed that there are some parts of the website that confirm this is indeed a fake website. The upcoming Sony Playstation VR headset is listed for just Rs. 10. However, this won't be much of an issue, as the hacker can update the price in just a minute to increase the legitimacy of the website.

    Besides the money scam, the website also collects an extensive amount of personal data. The whistleblower has confirmed to make an in-depth video regarding the same. Given there is an acute shortage of PS5 consoles since the launch, people could lose a lot of money thinking they are finally able to buy the latest console. Beware of fake websites, and make sure to double-check when you buy something online.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:49 [IST]
