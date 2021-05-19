SITI Broadband Offering 1 Month Free Service With 6 Months Pack; Introduces 50 Mbps Speed Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Several broadband companies have increased their presence, ever since the internet demand has increased in the country. These companies have launched plans under Rs. 500 per month. In fact, these leading brands, such as Airtel Xstream Fibre, JioFibre, and Bharat Fibre.

These brands have launched plans with 30 Mbps and 40 Mbps speed with their affordable plans; however, several companies are not launching 50 Mbps plans. But, SITI Broadband is the only company that launched packs with 50 Mbps speed along with several benefits. So, let's have a look at the newly launched plan, which ships a similar offer.

SITI Broadband Packs With 50 Mbps Speed: Details

SITI Broadband ships similar plans in Madhya Pradesh. The company plans to offer 50 Mbps speed in other circles too. The SITI Broadband plans is priced at Rs. 499 per month; however, users have to pay Rs. 588.82 per month after the tax. This plan is known as Swift and it is valid for one month.

However, users purchasing six months' plan will get one free service, whereas 10 months' pack offers services for 12 months.

Other SITI Broadband Packs

Apart from this pack, SITI Broadband is offering 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed packs. these packs are priced at Rs. 470, Rs. 824.82 per month, and Rs. 1,060.82 respectively. These packs are known as Ultra, Ignite, and Mega respectively.

However, to book these packs, users need to check the broadband page of the company and choose the plan. Then, users have to click on the book now option and need to write their name, mobile number, address, email ID, and pin code. Now, you need to tap on the submit option.

The company also announced that users have to the activation charges if someone chooses the router or modem of the company. In addition, users have to pay a security deposit, which is refundable; however, users have to retain the router for three months.

It is worth noting that multiple regional companies have come forward to offer internet services, which means these companies are planning to increase their subscriber base during the pandemic.

Best Mobiles in India