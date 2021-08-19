Spacecom Policy Likely To Increase Satellite Broadband Services In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

The government is reportedly working on a Spacecom policy that will highlight the role of satellite companies. The upcoming policy is expected to underline all aspects, which will help satellite firms to increase broadband coverage in rural India. Notably, OneWeb and Starlink are planning to start services next year in India.

New Satcom Policy

"The Department of Space (DoS) will notify the new Spacecom policy very shortly as it has concluded all activities relating to its formulation, and only administrative approval is pending," R Shakhya, DDG (satellite) in the Department of Telecommunications was quoted by ET.

He said that the policy will play an important role in the satellite system of the country. Besides, a new policy is likely to have new regulations that will not replicate existing telecoms network infrastructure.

In addition, he said the Department of Telecommunication is expected to approach TRAI for their view on permits of operators, especially several firms that are not interested in providing services in all circles.

"DoT will shortly send a reference to TRAI, seeking suggestions on ways to create an enabling regulatory environment for deploying new satellite technologies like LEO constellations, and also explore a geography-specific licensing framework," the senior of the telecom ministry said.

OneWeb Receives Operating Licence

It is important to note that this development comes at that time when Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb received service approval from the Department of Telecommunication. Apart from OneWeb, Amazon, Tata Telecom, and Starlink are planning to foray into India.

Meanwhile, industry experts believe that the satellite internet market might get a $1 billion annual revenue opportunity. This is possible because several villages in rural areas are not connected and looking for broadband, which is why a satellite system seems a good option, but it is expensive.

Satellite companies have been waiting for the same policy for a very long. But now, it is expected new policy will allow all firms to set up or start services in the country. Besides, it will bring foreign direct investment to India; however, it depends on the government when they come up with a policy and friendly policies that can attract companies.

Best Mobiles in India