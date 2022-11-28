SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Delivers Scientific Experiments To ISS

Photo Credit: NASA

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft has successfully completed its resupply mission to the International Space Station. The capsule was carrying a wide range of scientific experiments alongside a pair of new solar arrays to upgrade ISS’ power systems.

The capsule took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The capsule docked with ISS’ Harmony module, and its docking was overseen by NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.

Dragon Joins A Busy ISS

As a part of the CRS-26 mission, the Dragon capsule has joined a busy space station where five spacecraft are already parked. The list includes the Crew-5 Dragon capsule, a Cygnus-18 spacecraft, two Russian Progress resupply ships, and a Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.