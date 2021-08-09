Starlink Offering Fastest Internet In Three Countries; India Operations To Begin Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

Starlink satellite network is improving its speed performance in comparison to other players. In fact, it is way ahead in terms of providing better speed and networks as against competitors in Q2 2021, as per internet speed testing company Ookla.

Starlink Leading SpeedTestIn Q2 2021

The report said that Starlink has managed to provide 97.23 Mbps download speed in Q2 from 65.72 Mbps in Q1 2021. On the other hand, HughesNet offers 19.73 Mbps during the same period and it used to provide only 15.07 Mbps speed in Q1 2021. Viasat provided only 18.13 Mbps speed in Q2 and 17.67 Mbps in Q1 in 2021.

However, the firm added that none of the companies has registered at 115.22 Mbps, which is fixed broadband providers in the U.S.

The internet speed testing company Ookla said that Starlink registered 13.89 Mbps upload speed, which is up from 13.77 Mbps in Q1 2021, while Viasat manages to post the second-fastest upload speed offers only 3.38 Mbps speed in the Q2 from 3.48 in Q1 2021. HughesNet comes at third position and posted only 2.43 Mbps in Q2 and Q1.

"Starlink was the only satellite internet provider with a median latency that was anywhere near that seen on fixed broadband in Q2 2021 (45 ms and 14 ms, respectively). A low latency connection is more responsive, making it essential for many common applications such as voice and video calling, gaming, and live streaming of content," Ookla said.

The firm also highlighted that Starlink is also leading in Canada and France as it offers 86. 92 Mbps speed in Canada. This seems really good as Starlink is expected to offer high speed in India.

Satellite Internet Services In India

Notably, the Indian Government wants more and more satellite internet companies to come and invest in the same sector, which is why it is framing new norms and regulations.

OneWeb, which is backed by Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has recently received approval from the Government. This means the company is allowed to offer its services in India for 20 years. Furthermore, this approval shows that other companies are also allowed to apply for the same; however, they have to meet all norms set by the Indian Government.

