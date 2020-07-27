ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tata Sky Increases FUP Limit On Its Broadband Plans

    By
    |

    In order to offer more benefits to its customers, Tata Sky has come up with a new strategy. The company has increased the FUP limit up to 3 Mbps from the current 2 Mbps speed. The new offer applies to all unlimited plans.

    Tata Sky Increases FUP Limit On Its Broadband Plans

     

    The company has not announced anything on that front, but the changes are visible on its broadband website. However, the benefit is available only after consuming 3,300GB data at 300 Mbps and 1,500GB data on some other plans.

    Tata Sky Broadband Plans: Details

    Notably, the company is offering four plans under this category. The plans are priced at Rs. 950, Rs. 1,050, Rs. 1,150, and Rs. 1,900. The Rs. 950 is offering unlimited data per month at 25 Mbps speed, while Rs. 1,050 is providing 50 Mbps speed along with unlimited data. The Rs. 1,150 gets you unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,900 ships 300 Mbps speed along with unlimited data.

    It is worth mentioning that these plans are not providing any special benefit, which is quite surprising as other internet service providers are offering dozens of benefits. Besides, these plans are costlier, then other brands. In addition, these plans are available for one month, three months, six months, and 12 months plans.

    Tata Sky Fixed GB Data Plans: Details

    On the other hand, Tata Sky is offering five plans under its Fixed GB packs. The plans are available at Rs. 790, Rs. 950, Rs. 1000, Rs. 1,050, and Rs. 1,450. The first plan of Rs. 790 ships 150GB data at 50 Mbps speed. It includes a free router, data rollover, and security, whereas Rs. 950 is offering 250GB data along with 100 Mbps speed. This plan is also offering free router and data rollover services.

    The Rs. 1000 gets you 500GB at 50 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,050 is offering 500GB data alongside 100 Mbps speed without any OTT access. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,450, where Tata Sky is offering 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tata sky
    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X