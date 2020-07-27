Tata Sky Increases FUP Limit On Its Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to offer more benefits to its customers, Tata Sky has come up with a new strategy. The company has increased the FUP limit up to 3 Mbps from the current 2 Mbps speed. The new offer applies to all unlimited plans.

The company has not announced anything on that front, but the changes are visible on its broadband website. However, the benefit is available only after consuming 3,300GB data at 300 Mbps and 1,500GB data on some other plans.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans: Details

Notably, the company is offering four plans under this category. The plans are priced at Rs. 950, Rs. 1,050, Rs. 1,150, and Rs. 1,900. The Rs. 950 is offering unlimited data per month at 25 Mbps speed, while Rs. 1,050 is providing 50 Mbps speed along with unlimited data. The Rs. 1,150 gets you unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,900 ships 300 Mbps speed along with unlimited data.

It is worth mentioning that these plans are not providing any special benefit, which is quite surprising as other internet service providers are offering dozens of benefits. Besides, these plans are costlier, then other brands. In addition, these plans are available for one month, three months, six months, and 12 months plans.

Tata Sky Fixed GB Data Plans: Details

On the other hand, Tata Sky is offering five plans under its Fixed GB packs. The plans are available at Rs. 790, Rs. 950, Rs. 1000, Rs. 1,050, and Rs. 1,450. The first plan of Rs. 790 ships 150GB data at 50 Mbps speed. It includes a free router, data rollover, and security, whereas Rs. 950 is offering 250GB data along with 100 Mbps speed. This plan is also offering free router and data rollover services.

The Rs. 1000 gets you 500GB at 50 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,050 is offering 500GB data alongside 100 Mbps speed without any OTT access. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,450, where Tata Sky is offering 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed.

