Tata Sky Revises Broadband Plans; Offering 300 Mbps Speed With Unlimited Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has revised its broadband plans across India. The company has introduced 300 Mbps speed in selected areas such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Kolkata, and others. Besides, the company has increased the prices of its existing plans, along with data consumption.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans That Offers 300 Mbps Speed

Tata Sky is offering this benefit with only the Rs. 1,900 plan. The plan is valid for one month, and it provides unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed. The company is offering the same benefits with three months, six months, and one-year packs. However, for these three packs, you have to shell out Rs. 5,400, Rs. 9,720, and Rs. 18,360 respectively. In addition, six months and one year plans ship special offers with 10 and 15 percent discount.

Apart from that, there is a FUP on a monthly plan of 3300GB data, and once you use the given benefit or data the speed will automatically be reduced to 2 Mbps. If we talk about other plans, then there are three more on the list. The other plans are priced at Rs. 950, Rs. 1,050, and Rs. 1,150 plan.

These plans offer unlimited data along with 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speed, while the three months, six months, and one year pack. The plans are available at Rs. 2,700, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 3,300. For six months you have to pay Rs. 4,860, Rs. 5,400, and Rs. 5,940. For 12 months plan, you have to spend Rs. 9,810, Rs. 10,200, and Rs. 11, 220.

Tata Sky Fixed GB Plan List: Details

On the other hand, the company is offering a fixed data plan with four plans. The plans are available at Rs. 790, Rs. 950, Rs. 1000, and Rs. 1,050 for one month. These plans are providing 150GB data, 250GB data, and 500GB data at 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed.

The company is also offering a data rollover facility with these plans. This means that you can use the remaining data next month. Also, you'll get a 10 to 15 percent discount on fixed data plans if you choose long term plans.

