ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tata Sky Revises Broadband Plans; Offering 300 Mbps Speed With Unlimited Plans

    By
    |

    Tata Sky has revised its broadband plans across India. The company has introduced 300 Mbps speed in selected areas such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Kolkata, and others. Besides, the company has increased the prices of its existing plans, along with data consumption.

    Tata Sky Revises Broadband Plans; Offering 300 Mbps Speed

     

    Tata Sky Broadband Plans That Offers 300 Mbps Speed

    Tata Sky is offering this benefit with only the Rs. 1,900 plan. The plan is valid for one month, and it provides unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed. The company is offering the same benefits with three months, six months, and one-year packs. However, for these three packs, you have to shell out Rs. 5,400, Rs. 9,720, and Rs. 18,360 respectively. In addition, six months and one year plans ship special offers with 10 and 15 percent discount.

    Apart from that, there is a FUP on a monthly plan of 3300GB data, and once you use the given benefit or data the speed will automatically be reduced to 2 Mbps. If we talk about other plans, then there are three more on the list. The other plans are priced at Rs. 950, Rs. 1,050, and Rs. 1,150 plan.

    These plans offer unlimited data along with 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speed, while the three months, six months, and one year pack. The plans are available at Rs. 2,700, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 3,300. For six months you have to pay Rs. 4,860, Rs. 5,400, and Rs. 5,940. For 12 months plan, you have to spend Rs. 9,810, Rs. 10,200, and Rs. 11, 220.

    Tata Sky Fixed GB Plan List: Details

    On the other hand, the company is offering a fixed data plan with four plans. The plans are available at Rs. 790, Rs. 950, Rs. 1000, and Rs. 1,050 for one month. These plans are providing 150GB data, 250GB data, and 500GB data at 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed.

     

    The company is also offering a data rollover facility with these plans. This means that you can use the remaining data next month. Also, you'll get a 10 to 15 percent discount on fixed data plans if you choose long term plans.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tata sky
    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X