Tata Sky Introduces New Broadband Plan With 500GB Data Per Month
It seems Tata Sky is expanding its internet services in the country as it has recently launched another broadband plan. Under this new plan, Tata Sky is offering 300 Mbps speed with 500GB data per month. The new plan is available in some selected areas at Rs. 1,900 per month.
Tata Sky 300 Mbps Speed Plan: Details
The new Tata Sky 300 Mbps Fixed GB plan is offering 300 Mbps speed until 500GB data. However, the speed will be reduced to 3 Mbps once the data ends. The company has also announced that this plan is available on monthly, quarterly, six months, and yearly plans. Further, this plan comes with a rollover facility along with a free router.
In fact, this plan is providing free installation to those who are taking quarterly, semi-annual and yearly packs. In addition, the Fixed GB plan is available in Mumbai, New Delhi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Mira Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai, and Noida.
Tata Sky Fixed GB Broadband Plans In India
Currently, the company is offering 18 Fixed GB broadband plans in the country. The list includes Bengaluru, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jaipur, KalyanDombiwali, Noida, Delhi, and many more. Besides, the company is providing similar plans in all 18 circles and is priced between Rs. 950 to Rs. 1,900. The company is also providing unlimited data with all plans along with 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed.
These plans are valid for one month, three months, six months, and 12 months' plans. However, a month plan is not offering free installations, while three, six, and yearly packs ship free installation, a free router, and a safe custody facility to its users. Apart from that, the company is offering a 10 to 15 percent discount for six months and 12 months' plans. The six months' plans are available at Rs. 4,860, Rs. 5,400, Rs. 5,950, and Rs. 9,720. On the other hand, 12 months' plans will cost you Rs. 9,180, Rs.10,200, Rs. 11,220, and Rs. 18, 360.
