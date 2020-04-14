Tata Sky Introduces Cap On Broadband Plans, Offering 1,500GB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

All fixed-line broadband companies have launched many benefits for their users as the demand has been surged by many folds ever since people are working from home. In fact, big players like Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced that they are boosting their networks to help their users.

However, Tata Sky has come up with the opposite strategy, where it is putting a cap on its broadband plans. The company has announced that there will be a cap on its unlimited plans. The internet provider has already shared this information on its website. This means there will be no unlimited data. The company will only offer 1500GB data per month, and speed will be reduced once the given is data expires.

"For Unlimited Data plans, speed will reduce to 2Mbps after 1500GB data consumption." This restriction will be applicable to all of its unlimited broadband data plans," the company's website says.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans: Details

At present, the company is offering three plans in the country. The first plan is priced at Rs. 900, where it ships unlimited data at 25Mbps speed. The second plan is available at Rs. 1,000 which provides unlimited data at 50Mbps speed. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,100 which offers unlimited data 100Mbps speed. The plan does not offer any special benefits to these plans.

It is quite surprising that the company is offering only three plans which are very expensive if you compare with Reliance Jio and Airtel Xstream plans. The Reliance

Jio's first plan is priced at Rs.699, where you get 250GB data at 100 Mbps speed. The second plan is offering 600GB data at Rs. 849. These plans are priced under Rs. 900, while Airtel offers one plan under the same price segment. The Airtel's Rs. 799 plan ships unlimited calling along with 150GB data.

